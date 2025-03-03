Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 411,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,184,000 after buying an additional 493,339 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 180,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

