Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 762.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 619,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after acquiring an additional 98,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HWM opened at $136.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

