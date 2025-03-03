Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

