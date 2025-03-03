Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 145.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

