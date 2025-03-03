Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

