Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $875,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 213,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 108,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $84.77 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $432.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

