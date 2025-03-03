Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 609.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upgraded Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $158.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.