SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $13.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoundHound AI traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.44. 28,423,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 55,743,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

SOUN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at $34,579,185.92. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,154.99. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,628,851 shares of company stock worth $44,084,637. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

