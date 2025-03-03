SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CAO Sara Arana Sells 1,991 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Down 1.6 %

SSB stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.17. 479,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,253. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.26.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 9,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SouthState by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

