SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.47 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

