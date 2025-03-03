SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 196,245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,154 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

