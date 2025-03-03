SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 956,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

