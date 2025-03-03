Spire Global (SPIR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter.

Spire Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Spire Global stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In related news, CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $202,623.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,879.71. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,038. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

