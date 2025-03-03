SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $189.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

