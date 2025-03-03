SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.81. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

