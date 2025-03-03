SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $765,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 324.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.5 %

WMB opened at $58.25 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.