SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $899,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 516.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,653,000 after buying an additional 110,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

