SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAF opened at $5.09 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

