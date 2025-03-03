SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after buying an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,000 shares of company stock worth $37,492,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

