Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 258.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $116.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

