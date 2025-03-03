State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in State Street by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $99.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

