Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of StoneCo Put Options (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,579 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,618 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after buying an additional 4,446,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,422,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,617,000 after buying an additional 3,035,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $22,642,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $31,695,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after buying an additional 2,692,558 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

StoneCo Stock Up 0.8 %

STNE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,556. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

