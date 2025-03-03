StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Noah has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $746.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. FIL Ltd grew its position in Noah by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,260,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 432,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 168,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the 3rd quarter worth $8,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

