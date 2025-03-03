StockNews.com Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Buy

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.42. 611,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,248. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 469,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 395,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $4,760,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

