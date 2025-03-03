StockNews.com Downgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Buy

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Willdan Group stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.48. 128,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,273. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $187,572.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,266.98. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

