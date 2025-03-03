StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BGSF Trading Down 1.8 %

BGSF stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $53.47 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

