StockNews.com Upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Hold

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 674,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,433. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

