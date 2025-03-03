Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $44,280.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,915.28. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $42,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $42,780.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMC traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. 73,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,204. The stock has a market cap of $453.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

