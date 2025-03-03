Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $44,280.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,915.28. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $41,960.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $42,630.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $43,800.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $43,430.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $42,670.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $42,780.00.
Summit Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SMC traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. 73,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,204. The stock has a market cap of $453.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $45.89.
Summit Midstream Company Profile
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
