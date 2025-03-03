Sunnova Energy International’s (NOVA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.
NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 65.1 %
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
