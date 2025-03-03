SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1,424.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,081 shares of company stock worth $5,548,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $66.67 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

