SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $261,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,373.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,264.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,210.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,378.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,061.80. This represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.