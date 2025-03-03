SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $5,160,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,152. This represents a 81.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,944 shares of company stock worth $67,599,835. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 0.7 %

IOT opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

