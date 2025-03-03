SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 58,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $118.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.