SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 59,118 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0 %

TSLA opened at $293.33 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average of $317.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,996 shares of company stock valued at $153,721,387 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

