SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

