SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

