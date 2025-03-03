SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $80.13 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
