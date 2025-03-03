Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,803,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 4,836,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28,033.0 days.
Shares of SVCBF opened at $13.76 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.
