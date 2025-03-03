Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,803,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 4,836,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28,033.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVCBF opened at $13.76 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

