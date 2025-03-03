Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,022,000 after purchasing an additional 147,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

