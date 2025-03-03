Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 182.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

TGT stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

