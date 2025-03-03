Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Buys £112,800 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 20,000 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £112,800 ($142,190.85).

TATE opened at GBX 545.02 ($6.87) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 627.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 681.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tate & Lyle plc has a 1 year low of GBX 531.50 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 848.50 ($10.70). The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TATE. Berenberg Bank lowered Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.35) to GBX 600 ($7.56) in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.14) to GBX 610 ($7.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($10.71) to GBX 950 ($11.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

