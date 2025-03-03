Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Teleperformance Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $47.80 on Monday. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $64.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65.
About Teleperformance
