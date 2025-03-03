Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $14.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.04.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 57.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 160,109 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 278.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,656,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,381 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

