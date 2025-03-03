Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 3.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $51,346,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 96,106 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

