TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.66% from the company’s previous close.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

TeraWulf Stock Up 16.1 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.19 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.59.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

