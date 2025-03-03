Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 69.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.67 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

