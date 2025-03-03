TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski Sells 35,000 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,406.08. This trade represents a 25.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 146,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 403.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

