Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Thales Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. Thales has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

