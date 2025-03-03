The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,037 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $306.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.59%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
