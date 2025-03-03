The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

Nerdy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NRDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 234,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,282. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,439.52. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 81,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $146,485.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,143,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,849. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,026,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,207 and sold 194,843 shares valued at $344,177. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 145,575 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Further Reading

